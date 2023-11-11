DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moa + Kadey Ballard + Cerulean Moth

Lonesome Station Old Fort
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsOld Fort
$14.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MOA is an experimental, post-rock band from Charlotte, North Carolina, known for their ethereal, dream-like sound. Their debut album, Collider, is a cinematic collection of songs featuring David Driscoll on guitar, Lindsey Ryan as vocalist and keyboardist, Read more

Presented by Lonesome Station

Venue

Lonesome Station Old Fort

39 Catawba Avenue, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
50 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.