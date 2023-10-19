DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BNXN "Sincerely, Benson" Meet & Greet / CD Signing

Byrdland
Thu, 19 Oct, 5:00 pm
Artist signingWashington D.C.
$16.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join rising global star BNXN for a meet & greet and CD signing!

Renowned Lagos vocalist and one of the most promising emerging artists of the new generation, Bnxn (formerly known as BUJU), has released his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Sincerely, Benso Read more

Byrdland Records Presents

Venue

Byrdland

1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

