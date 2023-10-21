Top track

Daytrails - Stay for the Summer

Dusk Tucson Battles of the Bands

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
Free

Daytrails - Stay for the Summer
About

Saturday, October 21st

Doors 6pm | Free | All Welcome

This is an All ages event.

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Lineup

Daytrails, Desert Child

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

