RE-WILDING: GROUNDING con STEFANO LUCA TOSONI

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 22 Jun, 4:00 pm
WorkshopOira
€11.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Togliendo le scarpe e camminando a piedi nudi per diverse ore sulla spiaggia, sulle pietre, su un prato o in un bosco, oltre ad assaporare un profondo senso di libertà, proviamo un senso straordinario di connessione con il terreno che stiamo attraversando...

All ages
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Doors open3:30 pm
1200 capacity

