L'italiano (featuring Fabrizio Bosso and Fiorello)

Fred!

Tones Teatro Natura
Fri, 14 Jun, 9:30 pm
TheatreOira
From €16.65

About

Il teatro di Matthias Martelli, che unisce gestualità, mimica e parola, incontra la rivoluzionaria musica di Buscaglione impreziosita dalla straordinaria tromba di Fabrizio Bosso con Alessandro Gwis al pianoforte, Matteo Rossi al contrabbasso e Luca Guarin...

This is an 0+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Arturo Brachetti, Fabrizio Bosso

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
1200 capacity

