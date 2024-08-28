Top track

Randall King - You In A Honky Tonk

Randall King

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
From £30.04

About

A West Texas native and self-described “old soul," Warner Music Nashville's Randall King has never wavered in his honky-tonk allegiance – in fact, he’s worn it like a badge of honour, growing with pride into a leading voice for today’s traditional country....

Presented by SJM & C2C.
Lineup

Randall King

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

