ABBA v Fleetwood Mac Disco Party

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.80
About

You heard right, The Abba vs Fleetwood Mac Disco Party returns for an extraordinaire! This will be the ultimate party for fans of Fleetwood Mac, ABBA and all round disco music from the 70’s & 80’s!

ROOM 1 – THE BEST OF ABBA & DISCO EDITS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

