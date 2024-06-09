Top track

Katy Kirby - Table

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Katy Kirby

Badaboum
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Katy Kirby - Table
Got a code?

About

KATY KIRBY

(INDIE FOLK / NEW YORK, USA / ANTI RECORDS)

Ne nous voilons pas la face : La "vraie vie" est un concept qui n'existe pas. Il n'y a que l'expérience et les négociations que nous entreprenons pour la partager avec d'autres personnes. Sur son deu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katy Kirby

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.