DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Airiel, Blushing, Bodywash

The Garrison
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Airiel - 500 Deep
About

Active since the late 90's, the Chicago-based group's lush washes of effects-heavy guitars and yearning vocals recall U.K. shoegaze acts like Kitchens of Distinction and Ride, and American indie songwriters like Bob Mould. The group released a series of fo...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bodywash, Blushing, Airiel

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

