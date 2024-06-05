Top track

OMAR SOSA & GUSTAVO OVALLES @ SPONDE SONORE

Cinema De Seta
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Omar Sosa è uno di quei nomi che non hanno bisogno di molte presentazioni. Il compositore e pianista cubano, classe 1965, nominato sette volte ai Grammy, è uno dei jazzisti più versatili e completi della sua generazione. Il suo suono e lo stile unico***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Tavola Tonda APS.

Lineup

Omar Sosa

Venue

Cinema De Seta

Via Paolo Gili, 4, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

