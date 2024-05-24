DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The mighty Channel One Sound join us at Ramsgate Music Hall for a special extended set on Fri 24 May.
Channel One Sound System is one of the UK’s best known and most loved reggae sound systems. Having taken over the running of their father’s sound in 1979...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.