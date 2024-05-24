Top track

Channel One - Cornmeal Dub

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Channel One Sound Extended Set

Ramsgate Music Hall
Fri, 24 May, 9:30 pm
DJRamsgate
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Channel One - Cornmeal Dub
Got a code?

About

The mighty Channel One Sound join us at Ramsgate Music Hall for a special extended set on Fri 24 May.

Channel One Sound System is one of the UK’s best known and most loved reggae sound systems. Having taken over the running of their father’s sound in 1979...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Channel One Sound System, Channel One

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
160 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.