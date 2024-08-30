Top track

Future Me Hates Me

The Beths

Bronson Centre Theatre
Fri, 30 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsOttawa
CA$42.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Beths

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Beths

Venue

Bronson Centre Theatre

211 Bronson Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario K1R 5H6, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

