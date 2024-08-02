Top track

Fall For You (Sandy Rivera's Classic Mix) [Moodymann Edit] - Mixed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Retro Future Disco Club ft Sandy Rivera

La Terrrazza
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Llega a Barcelona la segunda edición de Retro Future Disco Club. El regreso a La Terrrazza, el Open Air perfecto para una nueva celebración del soul, funk, disco, y sus influencias en la música electrónica, especialmente el house.

📅 Friday, August 2nd |...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
Lineup

Sandy Rivera, Yann Eras

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

