EVA - Page Blanche Tour

Transbordeur
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Icône de la pop urbaine, EVA a su bouleverser les codes dès ses débuts. Ses chansons résonnent avec toute une génération qui a grandi au fil de ses projets : Queen (2019), Feed (2020) et Happiness (2021). En 3 albums et à seulement 22 ans, EVA se hisse par...

HIGH-LO, en accord avec CARTHAGE MUSIC et AYVI, présente
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eva, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

