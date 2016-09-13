DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams Malta

St Pauls Bay, Malta (Various venues)
13 Sept - 16 Sept
PartySt Paul's Bay
£170The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Head to slowjamsmalta.com for tables, vip upgrades, pre party tickets and all remaining tickets / packages.

Chuckie & Tazer’s RnB & Slow Jams experience embarks on its first getaway. Join us for a weekend of your favourite music as we party day and night...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by R&B Slow Jams Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

St Pauls Bay, Malta (Various venues)

St Pauls Bay, Malta
Doors open12:00 pm

