Midge Ure

Zebulon
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$38.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Midge Ure

Having celebrated his 70th birthday with a sold out show at the historic Royal Albert Hall in October 2023, Midge is keen to continue the celebration of his life in music by announcing a new North American tour for August and September 2024. The...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Midge Ure

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

