DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pride Rock

The Old Market
Sat, 3 Aug, 1:15 pm
GigsBrighton
£34.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**Please note: Tickets will go off sale through DICE on the evening of Friday 2nd August. Tickets will still be available to purchase through the venue website after that time: https://theoldmarket.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651877
Tickets will...

This is a 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by White Lightning PR
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Snayx, Stone Angels, Hawxx and 2 more

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Open in maps
Doors open1:15 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.