DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
**Please note: Tickets will go off sale through DICE on the evening of Friday 2nd August. Tickets will still be available to purchase through the venue website after that time: https://theoldmarket.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651877
Tickets will...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.