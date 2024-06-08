Top track

Reggaeton Summer Boat Party 2024

Dutch Master of London
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reggaeton Summer Boat Party 2024

All aboard the Reggaeton Boat for the craziest Reggaeton Party London has ever seen!

Join us and 350 Reggaeton fans as we set sail along the Thames and take in the sights whilst partying to the best Reggaeton DJ's London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Reggaeton Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Dutch Master of London

Tower Millennium Pier, Lower Thames St, London EC3N 4DT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

