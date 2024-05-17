Top track

O'Neal

Baltra (All Night Long)

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.03

O'Neal
About Baltra

Emerging during the lo-fi house boom of the mid-’10s, Baltra’s foggy house stompers were made for sweaty dancefloors. Based in New York and taking inspiration from late-night MTV techno showcases and hip-hop records he discovered during his teens in Philad Read more

Event information

In a genre that can often feel as if it's lacking in emotion, Baltra is bursting at the seams with it.

Baltra has spent the last decade honing a sound that's rich on romance and melancholy with hazy, bittersweet lo-fi house and breakbeat tracks, bitterswe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baltra

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

