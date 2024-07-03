Top track

Chismiten

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MDOU MOCTAR

Electric Brixton
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chismiten
Got a code?

About Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar – or the Hendrix of the Sahara as he is sometimes called – constructed his first instrument out of scrap wood and bicycle parts. His musical talent has endured family disapproval, religious backlash and a sparse upbringing in the desert. “To my Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mdou Moctar

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.