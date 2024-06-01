Top track

Bad Dad

This Must Be The Place

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 1 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents
This Must Be The Place.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

15
PVA, Divorce, Walt Disco and 15 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

