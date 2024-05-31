DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grand Funk for RCK (vol. 7)

MOTH Club
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grand Funk returns with our biggest party yet. We have an incredibly exiting line-up of veteran DJ's providing all the sounds necessary for your funky needs. From the soulful Global Grooves of Donwella, to the disco/boogie of Alena Arples, to the funky vin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Jerome Hill, Peter Adjaye, Donwella and 1 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

