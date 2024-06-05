DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Infinity Song

La Bellevilloise
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Super! présente :

Infinity Song en concert à la Bellevilloise le 5 juin 2024

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un adulte responsable
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Infinity Song

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.