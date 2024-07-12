Top track

Gnarly, Isaac B - Loving Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blue Magic Vol 4

Doña
Fri, 12 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gnarly, Isaac B - Loving Dream
Got a code?

About

Blue Magic Vol 4.

We are rooted in Art, Spoken Word, & of course Hip-Hop - Curiously Celebrating the Grassroots. Blue Magic returns this time to Doña bar.. Celebrating the launch of Isaac B x Ohno The French Long Awaited Debut EP. ft the likes of Sw...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blue Magic Entertainment.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
SlickdotR, Ovyuki, Isaac B and 1 more

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.