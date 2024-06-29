DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ossola in Jazz

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsOira
From €13.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Torna l’appuntamento con il jazz che mette al centro la creatività e l’arte dell’improvvisazione di alcune delle musiciste più interessanti del panorama nazionale ed europeo. 

Into the Wild Woods è il progetto di Simona Parrinello e Gianluca di Ienno. 

E...

This is an 0+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

1
Elisa Marangon, Rosa Brunello, Yazz Ahmed and 1 more

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.