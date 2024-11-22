DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bonnie Banane

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bonnie Banane revient avec « Franchement », single annonciateur d'un nouvel album à venir !

« Cette chanson est née le jour où la population mondiale a officiellement atteint les 8 milliards. Quand j’étais petite, mon plus grand rêve était de rencontrer c...

Présenté par PEEL PRODUCTIONS en accord avec Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bonnie Banane

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.