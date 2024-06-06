Top track

Pattern Doubt

Young Jesus

Scribble
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Young Jesus

W/ Claire Rousay, Shahzad Ismaily, DJ AlexSmells

6/6/2024 at Scribble

John Rossiter (a.k.a Young Jesus) was clearing trash out of a citrus orchard in Tarzana when he received a mysterious email from Shahzad Ismaily.

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Jesus, Claire Rousay, Shahzad Ismaily

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

