Top Moumoutes

La Boule Noire
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les Top Moumoutes vous donnent rendez-vous le 25 mai 2024 pour la 3ème Boule Noire de leur carrière !

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

