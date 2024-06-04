DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Named by The New Yorker as “one of the most distinctive guitar players of her generation”, Marissa Anderson toys with traditional compositions of blues, country and gospel, and sprinkles them with abstract electronics and elements of drone. Based in Portla
Read more
Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her playing is fluid, emotional, and masterful, featuring compositions and improvisations that re-imagine the landscape of American music. Her work applies elemen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.