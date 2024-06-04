Top track

Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues

Marisa Anderson + Pete Bernhard (The Devil Makes Three)

Tubby’s Kingston
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Marisa Anderson

Named by The New Yorker as “one of the most distinctive guitar players of her generation”, Marissa Anderson toys with traditional compositions of blues, country and gospel, and sprinkles them with abstract electronics and elements of drone. Based in Portla Read more

Event information

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her playing is fluid, emotional, and masterful, featuring compositions and improvisations that re-imagine the landscape of American music. Her work applies elemen...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marisa Anderson

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

