The Mighty Zaf

Headrow House
Sun, 5 May, 2:00 pm
Our Bank Holiday celebrations continue with the proprietor of one of the finest vinyl selling establishments in the country - The Mighty Zaf. The Mighty Zaf is one of the top handful of House and Disco DJs in the world playing original and rare musical gem...

This is an 18+ event.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

ANDY HICKFORD, Wilm, Zaf LoveVinyl

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

