The Orb - Ozric Tentacles

CHALK
Sat, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £31.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Autumn 2024 sees two giants of underground psych-dance culture coming together for the first time on an extensive tour of the UK.

The Orb – mixing ambient soundscapes and pulsing rhythms and Ozric Tentacles – blending instrumental psychedelic rock with et...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Orb, Ozric Tentacles

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

