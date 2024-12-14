Top track

Kazy Lambist - On Fire

Kazy Lambist

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 14 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€22.01

About

KAZY LAMBIST

NOVO ÁLBUM / « MODA »

Kazy Lambist navega persistentemente no reino dos seus sons sem fricção e sem conflitos com uma música ao mesmo tempo acolhedora e panorâmica, sofisticada e hedonista, volátil e elegante, descontraída, mas cheia de cará...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

