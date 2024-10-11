DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐳𝐞-𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐩 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐩...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.