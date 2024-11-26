Top track

L'Impératrice - Voodoo?

L'Impératrice

Roundhouse
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.50

About

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

This is an all-ages event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult, Under 14s accompanied and in seats).

Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aili, L'Impératrice

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

