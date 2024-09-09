DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Randy Feltface // First Banana *SECOND NIGHT ADDED!*

The Parkway Theater
Mon, 9 Sept, 7:00 pm
ComedyMinneapolis
From $34.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Monday, September 9, 2024

6 pm Doors // 7 pm Show

18+

  • $35 (+taxes/fees) Reserved Seating
  • $25 (+taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $30 (+taxes/fees) At The Door

Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Parkway Theater.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

How can I choose my seat?

‘Best Available’ is the only option for your initial purchase. However, after you purchase your reserved seat(s), you have the option of changing your seats in the email confirmation you get from Dice.

What is General Admission?

General Admission means the seats are not reserved - they are first come, first serve. So they typically fill up quickly for a full or sold out show. We encourage you to arrive early to claim your seats if you have General Admission seats.

Can I purchase advance tickets in person at The Parkway?

Unfortunately, we do not have a daytime box office operation so online is the only way to purchase tickets.

