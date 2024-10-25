Top track

The Delta Bombers - Baby You're Mine

THE DELTA BOMBERS

The Underworld
Fri, 25 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

With their soul riveting live performances and time wrenching sound, The Delta Bombers make music that is style bent as the town they come from. The band met in Las Vegas as teenagers and embarked from 2008 playing everywhere from ritzy Las Vegas Strip cas...

Presented by Klub Beer and The Underworld.
Lineup

The Bitter Pills, Red Hot Riot, The Delta Bombers

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
