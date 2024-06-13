DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Primera fecha agotada!
A la venta segunda fecha: jueves 13/6/2024.
Un Pingüino en mi Ascensor cerrarán su gira madrileña de primavera con su ya clásica fecha en la sala El Sol, el viernes 14 de junio de 2024. Despuéd de agotarla a más de tres meses...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.