HEADS KNOW: Hu Dat / Nanoos / JIALING / Hood Joplin

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
HEADS KNOW is celebrating AAPI month with an all-women lineup from across the globe and Asian diaspora.

Los Angeles-based Hu Dat (🇹🇼) graces the decks with her hip-hop forward selections while Chicago's Nanoos (🇵🇸) brings her West Asian-influenced sou...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Heads Know.
Lineup

Jialing, Hood Joplin

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

