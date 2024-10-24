DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kings Place welcomes Frankie Archer to Future Folk, an artist who has exploded onto the electrofolk scene with music that transcends stereotypes using a combination of manipulated samples, synths, drum tracks and earthy Northumbrian fiddle and voice to cap...
