Vacant, Misery, War Plague and Die Hard Corps

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
About

9:15 pm Vacant~ old school Minneapolis Hardcore from old school Minneapolis.

8:15 Misery~ Serving a quarter century of crust 1988-2024. 7:15 War Plague~ Minneapolis crust punk. Dedicated to the DIY underground with respect to the punk network and commun...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
Lineup

War//Plague

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

