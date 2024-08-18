DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bootleg Beatles

Hall By The Sea, Dreamland Margate
Sun, 18 Aug, 2:00 pm
£36.57
About

The Bootleg Beatles are popping down in their Yellow Submarine for a special Sunday afternoon matinee show!!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bakery Boy Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hall By The Sea, Dreamland Margate

49-51 Marine Terrace, Margate CT9 1XJ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

