Circus Pub : CHRIS AND THE NICE + TOURNOI DE FLÉCHETTES

Le Circus
Sat, 25 May, 6:30 pm
PartyCapbreton
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CIRCUS PUB : CHRIS AND THE NICE + TOURNOI DE FLÉCHETTES

► INFOS

SAMEDI 25 MAI

DOOR // 18H30

DÉBUT DU TOURNOI // 19H

6€ en prévente / 8€ sur place

+ Adhésion obligatoire à l'association 5€

Pas de paiement en CB

Après la St Georges en 2022 et la St...

Tout public
Présenté par LE CIRCUS.
Venue

Le Circus

9 bis Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open6:30 pm

