DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CIRCUS PUB : CHRIS AND THE NICE + TOURNOI DE FLÉCHETTES
► INFOS
SAMEDI 25 MAI
DOOR // 18H30
DÉBUT DU TOURNOI // 19H
6€ en prévente / 8€ sur place
+ Adhésion obligatoire à l'association 5€
Pas de paiement en CB
Après la St Georges en 2022 et la St...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.