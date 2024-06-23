DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The brainchild of Wooden Shjips guitarist Erik Johnson, Rose City Band’s sun-blushed country psychedelic rock invites listeners on an exploration of California’s diverse terrain. On 2021’s Earth Trip and 2020’s Summer Long, Johnson pairs lulling vocals wit
Read more
Eulogy Presents: Rose City Band
with Drunken Prayer
Sunday, June 23rd, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Rose City Band
Rose City Band’s country psychedelic rock evokes the wide-open spaces of the American west an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.