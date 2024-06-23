Top track

Rose City Band - Rip City

Rose City Band with Drunken Prayer

Eulogy
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
$24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Rose City Band

The brainchild of Wooden Shjips guitarist Erik Johnson, Rose City Band’s sun-blushed country psychedelic rock invites listeners on an exploration of California’s diverse terrain. On 2021’s Earth Trip and 2020’s Summer Long, Johnson pairs lulling vocals wit Read more

Event information

Eulogy Presents: Rose City Band

with Drunken Prayer

Sunday, June 23rd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Rose City Band

Rose City Band’s country psychedelic rock evokes the wide-open spaces of the American west an...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

