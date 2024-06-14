Top track

No Te Va Gustar - A las Nueve

No Te Va Gustar

Sala The One
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
About

No Te Va Gustar celebra 30 años de música con una épica gira internacional

#NTVG30

En tres décadas, mucho ha cambiado en el mundo, desde la forma en que nos comunicamos hasta la manera en que producimos y consumimos música. Sin embargo, una cosa que no h...

Organizado por CHARCO.
Lineup

No Te Va Gustar

Venue

Sala The One

Calle Bronce 8, 03690 San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

