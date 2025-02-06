DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bob Marley's Birthday Party

229
Thu, 6 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In 2025, Bob Marley would have been turning 80 years of age. In memory of one of the iconic musicians of all time, The Forge are presenting a special celebration of Robert Nesta Marley with films, DJ's and a live performance from Bob Marley Revival, the UK...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

