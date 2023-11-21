Top track

Alba (feat. Sofiane Pamart)

Sofiane Pamart

Le Liberté
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
From €39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Licence : L-R-21-13470

Habitué des scènes prestigieuses en France et à L’international, Sofiane Pamart est lepremier pianiste soliste à jouer à guichets fermés dans lacélèbresalle de l’Accor Arena àParis.Son univers musical estàmi-chemin entre la grande m...

Présenté par Auguri Production

Lineup

Sofiane Pamart

Venue

Le Liberté

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

