Ski Aggu

Edel Optics Arena
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€31.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ski Aggu
Wahlkampftour 2023

16.11.2023

18:30h Einlass / 20:00 Beginn

*****

ACHTUNG!

DAS KONZERT VON SKI AGGU WURDE IN DIE EDEL-OPTICS ARENA HOCHVERLEGT.

EURE TICKETS BEHALTEN DAFÜR IHRE GÜLTIGKEIT.

EDEL-OPTICS ARENA

EDEL-OPTICS ARENA

Kurt-Emmerich-Platz 10-12

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Ski Aggu

Venue

Edel Optics Arena

Kurt-Emmerich-Platz 10-12, 21109 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

