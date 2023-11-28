DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Science of ADHD: Navigating Neurodiversity

The 1865
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkSouthampton
From £13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A simple scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you’ll be left questioning: do I have ADHD? The rise in ADHD in adults is undeniable. But only over the last decade has ADHD been formally recognised in the UK. It has been suggested that about 1.5 million ad Read more

Presented by William Roy Mclean.

Lineup

Venue

The 1865

Brunswick Square, Southampton, SO14 3AR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.