DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAWS

The Crossing
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From Free

About

14+ (Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

The White Lakes, sounds mint, JAWS

Venue

The Crossing

1 Milk St, Digbeth, Birmingham B5 5SU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

