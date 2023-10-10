DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tara Lily

Village Underground
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

South London singer-songwriter, Tara Lily returns with her first taste of new music since the release of her last EP ‘Last Flight Out’. New single ‘Double Time’ see’s the classically trained jazz musician enter a darker era lyrically and expand into a more Read more

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Tara Lily

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

